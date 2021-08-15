-
-
Michael Kim shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Michael Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Kim had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Kim's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kim missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Kim to 1 under for the round.
Kim had a fantastic chip-in on the 223-yard par-3 seventh. His tee shot went 220 yards to the right rough and his second shot went 8 yards to the fringe where he had a third shot chip-in to save par keeping him at 1 under for the round.
Kim got a bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to even-par for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Kim got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kim to 1 over for the round.
-
-