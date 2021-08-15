-
Michael Gligic finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Michael Gligic hit 7 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gligic's tee shot went 240 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 0 yards to the right rough, and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
Gligic got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Gligic to 4 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Gligic's 155 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Gligic got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Gligic to 3 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Gligic reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gligic to 2 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Gligic had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gligic to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Gligic had a 178 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gligic to even-par for the round.
