Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar rolls in 27-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar makes a 27-foot birdie putt on the par-3 12th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Kuchar hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 23rd at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brendon Todd, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Kuchar's 142 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kuchar hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Kuchar at 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Kuchar had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
