Matt Jones shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Matt Jones hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 68th at even par; Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Rose and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, and Roger Sloan are tied for 5th at 13 under.
Jones got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Jones got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Jones to 3 over for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 4 over for the round.
On the par-4 first, Jones's 77 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Jones chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Jones to 2 over for the round.
Jones tee shot went 203 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his approach went 40 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for double bogey, bringing Jones to 4 over for the round.
