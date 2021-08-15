-
Mark Hubbard shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Mark Hubbard hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hubbard finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a 287 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hubbard chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hubbard hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
Hubbard got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Hubbard's 133 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hubbard to 2 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Hubbard had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hubbard to 1 under for the round.
