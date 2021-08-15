-
-
Mark Anderson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Mark Anderson hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament.
Anderson missed the green on his first shot on the 235-yard par-3 third but had a chip in from 11 yards for birdie. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a 256 yard drive on the 405-yard par-4 13th, Anderson chipped his fourth shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Anderson to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Anderson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Anderson had a 80 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Anderson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 second, Anderson's 150 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Anderson to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Anderson missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Anderson to 1 under for the round.
-
-