Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes throws a dart to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 34th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 15 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Hughes suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Hughes's 109 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to even for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Hughes got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
