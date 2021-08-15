-
Kiradech Aphibarnrat shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes birdie on No. 18 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat makes a 4-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Kiradech Aphibarnrat hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Aphibarnrat finished his round tied for 37th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 1 under for the round.
Aphibarnrat got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Aphibarnrat to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Aphibarnrat had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Aphibarnrat to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Aphibarnrat hit a tee shot 214 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Aphibarnrat to 3 under for the round.
