-
-
Kevin Tway shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Kevin Tway's nice wedge and curled-in birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Tway hits his 108-yard wedge to 11 feet, then curls in the putt for birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
Kevin Tway hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Tway finished his round tied for 42nd at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 15 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Tway reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Tway to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Tway had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Tway's 162 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tway to 3 under for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Tway to 3 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Tway got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Tway to 2 under for the round.
-
-