Kevin Streelman putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman uses nice approach to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Streelman makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
Kevin Streelman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Kevin Streelman had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Streelman's 153 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Streelman reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Streelman had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Streelman hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Streelman's 132 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to 5 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Streelman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Streelman to 4 under for the round.
