Kevin Na shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Highlights
Kevin Na's impressive second leads to eagle at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Na makes eagle on the par-5 15th hole.
Kevin Na hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Na had a 102 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Na hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Na reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Na reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Na's 73 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Na suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Na at 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 15th, Na's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Na to 4 under for the round.
