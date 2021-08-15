-
Kevin Kisner shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Kisner nearly holes out to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Kevin Kisner hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Kisner's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Kisner had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Kisner had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Kisner's 182 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Kisner got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kisner hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Kisner had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.
