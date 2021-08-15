-
Keith Mitchell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Highlights
Keith Mitchell holes out for birdie on No. 16 in Round 2 at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Keith Mitchell makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Keith Mitchell hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Keith Mitchell suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Keith Mitchell at 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Mitchell had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Mitchell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a 282 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Mitchell's 147 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Mitchell had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Mitchell to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Mitchell's 116 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
