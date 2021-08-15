-
K.H. Lee shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kyoung-Hoon Lee goes pin seeking to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Kyoung-Hoon Lee makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
K.H. Lee hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Lee got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lee to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Lee had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lee to even for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Lee hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Lee reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lee to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 223-yard par-3 seventh green, Lee suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lee at 1 under for the round.
On the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Lee had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Lee's 132 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lee to 1 under for the round.
Lee got a bogey on the 507-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lee to 3 under for the round.
