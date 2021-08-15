-
Justin Rose shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Justin Rose nearly holes out to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Justin Rose hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Rose chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Rose to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Rose reached the green in 2 and sunk a 36-foot putt for eagle. This put Rose at 4 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Rose's tee shot went 216 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 30 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Rose reached the green in 2 and rolled a 41-foot putt for birdie. This put Rose at 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Rose's 120 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rose to 5 under for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Rose got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Rose to 3 under for the round.
