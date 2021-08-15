-
Johnson Wagner finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Johnson Wagner makes birdie on No. 13 in Round 4 at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Johnson Wagner makes birdie on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Johnson Wagner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Wagner finished his round tied for 54th at 5 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brendon Todd, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 8th at 13 under.
On the par-4 first, Wagner's 168 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
Wagner got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wagner to even-par for the round.
After a 288 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Wagner chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Wagner's tee shot went 214 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 20 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wagner had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wagner to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Wagner reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 5 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even-par for the round.
