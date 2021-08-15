-
-
Strong putting brings John Augenstein an even-par round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
John Augenstein jars 20-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, John Augenstein makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-3 16th hole.
John Augenstein hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Augenstein finished his round tied for 38th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, and Roger Sloan are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, John Augenstein reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Augenstein to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Augenstein had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Augenstein to 1 under for the round.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Augenstein had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Augenstein to even-par for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Augenstein's tee shot went 242 yards to the right rough and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Augenstein hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Augenstein to even for the round.
-
-