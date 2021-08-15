Jhonattan Vegas hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Vegas finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, and Kevin Na are tied for 5th at 13 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Vegas had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 1 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Vegas reached the green in 3 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 2 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Vegas hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th, Vegas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Vegas to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Vegas's 140 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Vegas had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Vegas's 128 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 5 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Vegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.

Vegas got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 2 and two putting, moving Vegas to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Vegas had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Vegas to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Vegas's 140 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Vegas to 7 under for the round.