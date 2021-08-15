-
Jason Dufner shoots 7-under 63 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Jason Dufner hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Dufner reached the green in 2 and rolled a 47-foot putt for birdie. This put Dufner at 1 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Dufner hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Dufner's 150 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Dufner chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Dufner to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Dufner had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dufner to 5 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Dufner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dufner to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Dufner's 141 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Dufner to 7 under for the round.
