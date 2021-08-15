-
James Hahn shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
James Hahn's solid approach and birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, James Hahn's 164-yard iron to 13 feet sets up birdie on the par-4 10th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, James Hahn hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament.
Hahn got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
At the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hahn got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hahn to 1 over for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Hahn hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to even-par for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Hahn had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 1 over for the round.
Hahn got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hahn to 2 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Hahn hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hahn to 1 over for the round.
