Hudson Swafford shoots 2-over 72 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Hudson Swafford hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 first, Swafford's 163 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Swafford to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to even-par for the round.
At the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Swafford's tee shot went 208 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Swafford reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Swafford to 1 over for the round.
At the 507-yard par-4 18th, Swafford got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Swafford to 2 over for the round.
