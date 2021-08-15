-
Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Harry Higgs bounces tee shot off another ball to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Harry Higgs hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Harry Higgs reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Harry Higgs at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Higgs had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Higgs to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Higgs's 97 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Higgs to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Higgs had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Higgs to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Higgs had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Higgs's 144 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Higgs to 4 under for the round.
