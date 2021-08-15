  • Harry Higgs comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Harry Higgs bounces tee shot off another ball to set up birdie at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Harry Higgs makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.