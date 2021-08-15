-
Harold Varner III shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Simpson’s Sedgefield streak, Fowler misses playoffs, Henley’s hot putter
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 2 of the Wyndham Championship, where Webb Simpson’s four-year top 3 streak looks to continue, Rickie Fowler missed the cut and the FedExCup Playoffs for the first time and Russell Henley continues to lead with his hot putter.
Harold Varner III hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Varner III finished his round tied for 57th at 4 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Varner III's his second shot went 25 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 30 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for eagle. This put Varner III at 1 under for the round.
On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Varner III had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to even for the round.
Varner III got a bogey on the 418-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Varner III to 1 over for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Varner III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Varner III to even-par for the round.
At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Varner III got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 6 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Varner III to even for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Varner III's tee shot went 218 yards to the right rough and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
