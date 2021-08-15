-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen rolls in 22-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Erik van Rooyen makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 17 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, van Rooyen had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving van Rooyen to even for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, van Rooyen had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, van Rooyen's 142 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved van Rooyen to 4 under for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
-
-