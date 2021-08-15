In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Denny McCarthy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. McCarthy finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Denny McCarthy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Denny McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy got a bogey on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, McCarthy hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved McCarthy to 1 under for the round.

McCarthy hit his tee at the green on the 235-yard par-3 12th, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved McCarthy to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, McCarthy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McCarthy to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 14th, McCarthy's 238 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 4 under for the round.

After a 289 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, McCarthy chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 5 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, McCarthy hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved McCarthy to 6 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, McCarthy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving McCarthy to 5 under for the round.