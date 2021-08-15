-
David Lingmerth shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, David Lingmerth hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Lingmerth finished his round tied for 37th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 10th, Lingmerth's 148 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even-par for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Lingmerth had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lingmerth to 1 under for the round.
After a 279 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 first, Lingmerth chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lingmerth to even for the round.
After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 fifth, Lingmerth hit his 223 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Lingmerth to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lingmerth had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lingmerth to 3 under for the round.
