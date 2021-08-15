-
Chris Kirk shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Chris Kirk uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Chris Kirk makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Chris Kirk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Kirk finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, and Roger Sloan are tied for 5th at 13 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Kirk had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Kirk hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Kirk suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 under for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kirk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Kirk had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kirk to even for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Kirk hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kirk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Kirk's 139 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
