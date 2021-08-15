-
Chris Baker shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chris Baker hit 12 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
On the par-4 13th, Baker's 114 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
Baker got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baker to even-par for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 17th, Baker got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 3 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Baker to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Baker had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
After a 266 yard drive on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, Baker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Baker to even-par for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Baker chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baker to 1 under for the round.
