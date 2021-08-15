In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Chesson Hadley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Hadley finished his round tied for 13th at 12 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Roger Sloan, and Kevin Na are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Hadley's 161 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

At the 405-yard par-4 13th, Hadley reached the green in 2 and rolled a 48-foot putt for birdie. This put Hadley at 3 under for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 14th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.

After a 308 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadley chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 6 under for the round.

At the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Hadley got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 7 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hadley to 6 under for the round.

On the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadley had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadley to 8 under for the round.