Camilo Villegas shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Highlights
Camilo Villegas makes birdie on No. 14 at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Camilo Villegas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament.
At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Villegas's tee shot went 233 yards to the right rough and his chip went 28 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Villegas's 104 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 1 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Villegas had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Villegas to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Villegas had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 first, Villegas's 129 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Villegas had a 89 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.
