Cameron Percy finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Cameron Percy hit 9 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Percy finished his round tied for 38th at 8 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 15 under; Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Nick Taylor, Scott Piercy, Kevin Streelman, Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, and Roger Sloan are tied for 5th at 13 under.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Percy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Percy to 1 under for the round.
Percy got a double bogey on the 374-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Percy to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Percy had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Percy to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Percy's 122 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Percy to even for the round.
