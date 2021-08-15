-
-
C.T. Pan shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
-
Highlights
C.T. Pan's bunker play leads to birdie at Wyndham
In the third round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, C.T. Pan hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Pan finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the par-4 second, Pan's 138 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 174-yard par-3 third, Pan's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Pan had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Pan's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Pan's 218 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Pan hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Pan to 3 under for the round.
-
-