Byeong Hun An shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Byeong Hun An holes 15-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Byeong Hun An hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. An finished his round tied for 34th at 9 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 1 over for the round.
On the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, An reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to even for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, An hit a tee shot 243 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, An had a 110 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, An's 223 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved An to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, An hit his next to the left side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved An to 2 under for the round.
