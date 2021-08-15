Bubba Watson hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Watson finished his round tied for 46th at 7 under; Si Woo Kim and Russell Henley are tied for 1st at 15 under; Justin Rose and Kevin Kisner are tied for 3rd at 14 under; and Kevin Streelman, Nick Taylor, Webb Simpson, Kevin Na, Branden Grace, Adam Scott, Brendon Todd, and Roger Sloan are tied for 5th at 13 under.

On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 235-yard par-3 12th green, Watson suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at even for the round.

At the 505-yard par-4 14th, Watson got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Watson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 175-yard par-3 16th, Watson missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Watson to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Watson had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Watson's 110 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Watson hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Watson at 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Watson had a 133 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Watson's 152 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.