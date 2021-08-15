-
-
Bronson Burgoon finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Bronson Burgoon hit 6 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 13th, Burgoon's 111 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Burgoon reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Burgoon hit a tee shot 159 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Burgoon had a 136 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Burgoon to 4 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 second, Burgoon got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Burgoon to 3 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 under for the round.
On the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 1 under for the round.
Burgoon got a bogey on the 416-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to even-par for the round.
-
-