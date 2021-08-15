Brice Garnett hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Garnett finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 15 under; and Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 3rd at 14 under.

After a 235 yard drive on the 440-yard par-4 10th, Garnett chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 over for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Garnett hit a tee shot 240 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Garnett had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 175-yard par-3 green 16th, Garnett suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Garnett's 143 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 507-yard par-4 18th, Garnett had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Garnett to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 first hole, Garnett had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Garnett had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Garnett to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Garnett's 172 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Garnett to 3 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Garnett's tee shot went 217 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 13 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 7 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

At the 374-yard par-4 eighth, Garnett got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Garnett to 1 under for the round.