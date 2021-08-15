-
Brian Stuard posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brian Stuard's nice tee shot yields birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brian Stuard makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
Brian Stuard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Stuard finished his round tied for 14th at 12 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Kevin Na is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Justin Rose, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a 293 yard drive on the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Brian Stuard chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Brian Stuard to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Stuard had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Stuard's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Stuard to 5 under for the round.
