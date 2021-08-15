-
Brian Gay comes back from a rocky start in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Brian Gay hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Gay finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 486-yard par-4 11th, Brian Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Brian Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Gay's his chip went 24 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Gay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Gay to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Gay had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Gay to even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Gay's 138 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to 1 under for the round.
