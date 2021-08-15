-
Brendon Todd putts well in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Brendon Todd navigates No. 16 for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Brendon Todd hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet.
On the par-4 second, Brendon Todd's 148 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brendon Todd to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 428-yard par-4 fourth hole, Todd had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 3 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Todd hit a tee shot 244 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 3 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Todd hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 4 under for the round.
