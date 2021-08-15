-
Branden Grace shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
August 15, 2021
Highlights
Branden Grace jars 28-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Branden Grace makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Branden Grace hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 15 under for the tournament.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Grace had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Grace had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Grace hit an approach shot from 223 yards to 8 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 1 under for the round.
Grace hit his tee at the green on the 223-yard par-3 seventh, setting himself up for a long 44-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Grace's 127 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Grace's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Grace got a bogey on the 405-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grace to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
