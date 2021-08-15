  • Branden Grace shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Branden Grace makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Branden Grace jars 28-footer for birdie at Wyndham

