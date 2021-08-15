  • Ben Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
    Highlights

    Ben Taylor rolls in 20-footer for birdie at Wyndham

    In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.