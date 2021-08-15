-
Ben Taylor shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Taylor rolls in 20-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 2nd hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Taylor hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 2 under for the round.
Taylor got a double bogey on the 486-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Taylor to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Taylor's 100 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Taylor chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Taylor's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Taylor reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
