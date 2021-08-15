-
Ben Martin finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Ben Martin sticks approach to set up tap-in birdie at Wyndham
In the second round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Ben Martin hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament.
Martin got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Martin's 102 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 1 over for the round.
At the 174-yard par-3 third, Martin hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Martin to even-par for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Martin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Martin to 1 under for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Martin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Martin to even for the round.
