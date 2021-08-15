-
Beau Hossler shoots 4-over 74 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Beau Hossler sinks 24-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the opening round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler makes a 25-foot birdie putt on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Beau Hossler hit 7 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hossler finished his round tied for 65th at 1 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hossler chipped his fifth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 second, Hossler's 113 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Hossler reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to even for the round.
After a 226 yard drive on the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Hossler chipped his fourth shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hossler to 1 over for the round.
At the 416-yard par-4 ninth, Hossler got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Hossler to 4 over for the round.
