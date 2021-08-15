-
-
Austin Eckroat shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Austin Eckroat hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 8 under for the tournament.
On the 235-yard par-3 12th, Eckroat's tee shot went 212 yards to the left side of the fairway and his approach went 34 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Eckroat had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Eckroat to even for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Eckroat to 1 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th hole, Eckroat reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 2 under for the round.
At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Eckroat hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Eckroat to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Eckroat's 143 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Eckroat to 4 under for the round.
-
-