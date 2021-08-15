-
-
Anirban Lahiri shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
-
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 15, 2021
Anirban Lahiri hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the Wyndham Championship, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 44th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Kevin Kisner, and Si Woo Kim are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 first, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
Lahiri got a bogey on the 442-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
At the 423-yard par-4 sixth, Lahiri got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Lahiri to 3 over for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Lahiri hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lahiri had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Lahiri had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Lahiri to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Lahiri's 100 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Lahiri had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
-
-