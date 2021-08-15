In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Andrew Landry hit 8 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament.

On the par-4 10th, Landry's 168 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 486-yard par-4 11th hole, Landry chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 14th hole, Landry had a 230 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.

On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Landry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Landry hit a tee shot 161 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

Landry got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 first, Landry's 174 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 second, Landry had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the 174-yard par-3 third, Landry's his second shot went 3 yards to the right rough and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 374-yard par-4 eighth hole, Landry had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Landry's 130 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.