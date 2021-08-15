In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 23rd at 10 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 16 under; Kevin Na, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, Justin Rose, Branden Grace, and Roger Sloan are tied for 2nd at 14 under; and Brendon Todd, Scott Piercy, Webb Simpson, Denny McCarthy, and Tyler McCumber are tied for 8th at 13 under.

On the par-4 second, Smalley's 151 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

Smalley got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

On the 529-yard par-5 fifth hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 416-yard par-4 ninth hole, Smalley had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

At the 486-yard par-4 11th, Smalley got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Smalley to even for the round.

At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Smalley hit a tee shot 242 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 14th, Smalley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smalley to even-par for the round.

At the 175-yard par-3 16th, Smalley hit a tee shot 160 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Smalley's 119 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 507-yard par-4 18th hole, Smalley had a 146 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.