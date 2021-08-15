  • Alex Smalley shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Alex Smalley makes birdie on the par-3 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Smalley dials in tee shot to set up birdie at Wyndham

