Adam Scott shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Scott reaches in two to set up birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Scott hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 15 under for the tournament.
At the 418-yard par-4 first, Scott got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Scott to 1 over for the round.
Scott got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Scott to 1 over for the round.
On the 529-yard par-5 fifth, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 423-yard par-4 sixth hole, Scott chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 seventh, Scott hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Scott at even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Scott's 114 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Scott to 1 under for the round.
On the 440-yard par-4 10th hole, Scott reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 2 under for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Scott hit a tee shot 239 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scott to 3 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Scott had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scott to 4 under for the round.
