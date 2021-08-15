-
Adam Hadwin shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Adam Hadwin drains 15-footer for birdie at Wyndham
In the final round of the 2021 Wyndham Championship, Adam Hadwin makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 13th hole.
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Adam Hadwin hit 13 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament.
On the par-4 second, Hadwin's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
At the 440-yard par-4 10th, Hadwin got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Hadwin to even-par for the round.
At the 235-yard par-3 12th, Hadwin hit a tee shot 237 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 1 under for the round.
On the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Hadwin reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadwin to 2 under for the round.
On the 545-yard par-5 15th, Hadwin had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hadwin to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 17th hole, Hadwin had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hadwin to 4 under for the round.
