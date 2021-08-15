-
Aaron Wise finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the Wyndham Championship
August 15, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the Wyndham Championship, Aaron Wise hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 44th at 7 under; Russell Henley is in 1st at 17 under; Justin Rose is in 2nd at 15 under; and Branden Grace, Roger Sloan, Kevin Kisner, Si Woo Kim, and Kevin Na are tied for 3rd at 14 under.
On the 442-yard par-4 second hole, Wise reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 223-yard par-3 green seventh, Wise suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Wise's 132 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wise to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 405-yard par-4 13th hole, Wise had a 116 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Wise hit his 236 yard approach to 10 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 175-yard par-3 16th, Wise hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Wise to even for the round.
